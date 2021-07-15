Day after residents are evacuated, power is restored to Alexandria apartment building

The power outage began Monday before dawn and tripped the building's fire alarm system, according to resident Dion Anjoujuse.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above is from July 13, 2021

Days after residents were evacuated from a 140-unit apartment building in Alexandria due to lack of air conditioning during high temperatures, power has been restored, according to the apartment building's office.

The power outage began Monday before dawn and tripped the building's fire alarm system, according to resident Dion Anjoujuse. Nearly four days later, lights were seen coming from some units windows.

Electricians could be seen working throughout the day Tuesday at the Key Towers at 6060 Key Court in Alexandria to repair what a Dominion Energy spokesman called a "main power line" inside the building that had failed.

Dominion Energy said the line belongs to the property owner and is not part of the Dominion system. A crew was on-site to ensure the power supply to the building was securely cut off while electricians worked to resolve the problem that has extended into the second day of the mandatory evacuation for residents of the building in the midst of a crushing heatwave.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: Top 5 ways to limit utility bills during a heatwave