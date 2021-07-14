Major power loss impacting more than 20 buildings on University of Maryland campus, police say

The University of Maryland Police Department offered no timeline for when power will be restored.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A power outage at the University of Maryland is impacting at least 20 buildings on campus, according to the University of Maryland Police Department.

The police department said in a tweet that a power outage occurred on campus around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Initially, the department estimated it could take six hours to restore power to the campus buildings effected, but in a later tweet, walked back that estimate, saying there is no timeline for restoration.

Crews are on site working to restore power now. Facilities management staff are on site to ensure that emergency systems are operating as planned.

According to police, the following buildings are effected by the power outage on campus:

LA PLATA HALL

TECHNOLOGY ADVANCEMENT PROGRAM BUILDING

BIOMOLECULAR SCIENCES BUILDING

ENERGY RESEARCH FACILITY

A.V. WILLIAMS - SOUTH WING

WIND TUNNEL

COMPUTER SCIENCE INSTRUCTIONAL CENTER

ENGEERING RESEARCH,

J.M. PATTERSON

MICROBIOLOGY

H.J. PATTERSON HALL

PHYSICS SOUTH

HORNBAKE LIBRARY

PLANT SCIENCES - SW

PLANT SCIENCES - SE

PLANT SCIENCES - CHW PLANT

It's not clear what caused the campus power outage.

