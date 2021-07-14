x
Maryland

Major power loss impacting more than 20 buildings on University of Maryland campus, police say

The University of Maryland Police Department offered no timeline for when power will be restored.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A power outage at the University of Maryland is impacting at least 20 buildings on campus, according to the University of Maryland Police Department.

The police department said in a tweet that a power outage occurred on campus around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Initially, the department estimated it could take six hours to restore power to the campus buildings effected, but in a later tweet, walked back that estimate, saying there is no timeline for restoration.

Crews are on site working to restore power now. Facilities management staff are on site to ensure that emergency systems are operating as planned.

According to police, the following buildings are effected by the power outage on campus:

  • LA PLATA HALL 
  • TECHNOLOGY ADVANCEMENT PROGRAM BUILDING 
  • BIOMOLECULAR SCIENCES BUILDING 
  • ENERGY RESEARCH FACILITY
  • A.V. WILLIAMS - SOUTH WING
  • WIND TUNNEL 
  • COMPUTER SCIENCE INSTRUCTIONAL CENTER 
  • ENGEERING RESEARCH, 
  • J.M. PATTERSON 
  • MICROBIOLOGY
  • H.J. PATTERSON HALL 
  • PHYSICS SOUTH 
  • HORNBAKE LIBRARY
  • PLANT SCIENCES - SW
  • PLANT SCIENCES - SE
  • PLANT SCIENCES - CHW PLANT  

It's not clear what caused the campus power outage.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

