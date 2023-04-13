Police investigate sexual assault in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was able to get into a woman's home before sexually assaulting her in Arlington early Wednesday morning.
According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of Clarendon Blvd. just after 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12.
Detectives with the department's Special Victims Unit say a man was able to get into the home, walked into a bedroom and touched a woman inappropriately. The woman screamed and the suspect ran away.
Police describe the suspect as a man with an average build, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 tall.
Detectives believe the assault may be connected to an incident reported on April 2 in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective C. Oesterling at 703-228-4241 or coesterling@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
Police are investigating after a Minnesota Congresswoman was assaulted in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building Thursday morning.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.