Police investigate sexual assault in Arlington

Detectives believe the assault may be connected to an incident reported on April 2 in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was able to get into a woman's home before sexually assaulting her in Arlington early Wednesday morning.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of Clarendon Blvd. just after 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12.

Detectives with the department's Special Victims Unit say a man was able to get into the home, walked into a bedroom and touched a woman inappropriately. The woman screamed and the suspect ran away.

Police describe the suspect as a man with an average build, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 tall.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective C. Oesterling at 703-228-4241 or coesterling@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

