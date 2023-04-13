x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Police investigate sexual assault in Arlington

Detectives believe the assault may be connected to an incident reported on April 2 in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood.

More Videos

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was able to get into a woman's home before sexually assaulting her in Arlington early Wednesday morning.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of Clarendon Blvd. just after 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12. 

Detectives with the department's Special Victims Unit say a man was able to get into the home, walked into a bedroom and touched a woman inappropriately. The woman screamed and the suspect ran away. 

Police describe the suspect as a man with an average build, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 tall. 

Detectives believe the assault may be connected to an incident reported on April 2 in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective C. Oesterling at 703-228-4241 or coesterling@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: Congresswoman ASSAULTED in elevator of her DC apartment building

Police are investigating after a Minnesota Congresswoman was assaulted in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building Thursday morning.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out