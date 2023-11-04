Man arrested for breaking into home, strangling woman before driving off in her car

Officers say the man broke into the home of a 22-year-old woman he knew by breaking a basement window.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man is facing charges after police say he broke into a home, strangled a woman and stole her keys before driving away in her car.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 4000 block of Lea Meadow Ct. in Woodbridge just after 11:45 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they learned a man broke into the home of a 22-year-old woman he knew by breaking a basement window. Once inside, investigators believe the two got into an argument, which escalated when the man grabbed the woman by the neck before ripping her pants.

The pair eventually separated and that is when police claim the man took the victim's keys and drove away in her car.

Officers located the car and took the man, identified as 24-year-old Tyrese Jaequan Dicks, into custody. He has been charged with strangulation, burglary, assault, possession of a controlled substance, and petit larceny.