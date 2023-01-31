Pickleball hours restricted in Glyndon Park, after noise complaints from neighbors

The Vienna Town Council passed a motion Monday night, setting days of the week and hours of the day that pickleball is allowed to be played in Glyndon Park.

VIENNA, Va. — Monday night the Vienna town council passed a motion regarding pickleball in Glyndon Park.

Between Dec. 1 and ending on the last day of February, pickleball only will be allowed:

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday

10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday

Between March 1 through Nov. 30, pickleball only will be allowed:

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday

9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday

All other times from current opening hours will be for tennis only.

The council also directed the town staff to extend reservations systems to as many hours as possible and needed to reduce crowds waiting for courts.

They also requested the Director of Parks and Recreation to prepare a long-term plan for management of the courts at Glyndon Park, consistent with the Vienna Parks Master Plan and the director's general responsibilities for other parks and recreational facilities.

WUSA9 spoke with several neighbors who were both for and against regulating the pickleball hours at the park.

"On any given day you can hear anywhere between 10,000 and 40,000 pops," said Dan Leas who lives across the street from Glyndon Park.

He's one of the residents of who's been pushing for change. "Knowing we're gonna have days off and not just oh thank God it's raining type of day. I think we can tolerate that," he said.

Becky and Tom Feltman live right next to Glyndon Park and told WUSA9 they don't mind the noise, whether it's pickleball or other activities going on in the park.

"We live right there it doesn't bother us," Tom said.

They said they thought the restrictions on pickleball playing time were unnecessary.

"I just think it's insane to be restrictive," said Becky.