Woman found dead in Northeast DC Monday morning identified

A motive in the homicide has also not been released, but is being investigated.

WASHINGTON — A woman who was found dead in Northeast D.C. Monday morning has been identified, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.

Just after 8:20 a.m., officers with the police department responded to Anacostia Avenue Northeast near Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens, after a report of an unconscious adult.

Upon arrival, they found the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

D.C. Police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

She has been identified as 39-year-old Lennette Clark, of Northeast, DC.

As of Jan. 30, there has been 14 recorded homicides across the District for 2023, MPD's website reports. This is a 8% increase from the previous year. At this same time in 2022, 13 homicides were reported in D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.