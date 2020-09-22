1 dead after double shooting in Lorton, Va.

The second shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

LORTON, Va. — One person is dead after a double shooting in Lorton Monday evening, Fairfax County Police said.

The incident happened on the 9800 block of Hagel Circle around 10 p.m., police said.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another person died following the shooting.

Fairfax County Major Crimes Bureau and Crime Scene Detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

At this time, police have no leads on a potential suspect or suspects. The identity of the shooting victims have not been released.



Police are asking people to avoid the area of the incident so that detectives on scene can continue their investigation.

For more information on this shooting, police will release updates on their blog here.

This story is still developing.