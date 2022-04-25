Northern Virginia breweries raise money for Ukrainian refugee relief

Proceeds from the sale of the special collaboration ale will be split among several charities.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANASSAS, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is from December 28, 2021.

Several breweries in Northern Virginia are raising money for Ukrainian refugee relief by brewing the flagship beer of Pravda Brewing Company in Lviv, Ukraine.

A total of eight breweries across Northern Virginia are collaborating to make the beer, named for a vulgar insult for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The dry-hopped golden ale will be released at all eight breweries on April 29. A four-pack of 16 oz. cans will be sold for $20.

Randy Barnette with Ornery Beer Company says a $20,000 donation from the proceeds of the beer will be made next month, split among World Central Kitchen, GlobalGiving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, and Pravda Brewing's community efforts in Lviv.

Barnette said the choice to brew Pravda's beer was easy. He says the ale was "a popular flagship beer of Pravda Brewery well before the invasion of Ukraine and made the perfect choice to brew around the world to help the Ukrainian people."