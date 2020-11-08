National Symphony Orchestra serenades healthcare workers during pandemic

NSO performances came to a standstill during the pandemic. The musicians are now focusing on lifting the spirits of health care workers virtually.

WASHINGTON — Healthcare workers have been fighting this pandemic on the front lines for months. Unfortunately, they still have a long road ahead of them.

The coronavirus has halted all large gatherings, including National Symphony Orchestra performances. Those musicians are now doing their part to lift the spirits of area healthcare workers.

Alex Jacobsen is entering his eighth year with the orchestra, a position he calls his "dream job." The group is unable to perform or even practice together, so they started recording their music and sending it to local hospitals.

Virginia Hospital Center was on the receiving end of one of those music packages.

"It's been a tough go for our team. Everybody has been under a lot of pressure. There have been long, hard days but it's been amazing how well they've banded together to make it through these tough times," said Adrian Stanton, Vice President of Virginia Hospital Center.

The performers said music has healing powers, which is exactly what healthcare workers need right now. And for the musicians, it's something that feeds their soul too.

"It's a gratifying job to play for large crowds, but we can't do that so it's the perfect opportunity to use our powers for good," said Jacobsen.

Each video is introduced by a different musician with a personalized message to the essential workers.

"They were heartwarming. They were just genuine comments to the staff here that were incredibly uplifting," said Stanton.

It's always a good day to celebrate Beethoven 🎶 #NSOatHome



Watch NSO musicians perform Beethoven's String Quartet No. 9 in C major, Op. 59, No. 3 ➡️ https://t.co/2MAUiM2tTw pic.twitter.com/FRWjsWhuYP — National Symphony Orchestra (@NatSymphonyDC) August 6, 2020