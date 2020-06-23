The Kennedy Center cancels events through 2020

Some events will move to 2021 and beyond, Kennedy Center officials said.

WASHINGTON — The Kennedy Center has canceled previously announced performances and events through 2020, moving some events to 2021 and beyond, officials said in a statement Tuesday.

The following statement was released:

"We must first begin with a thank you. Two simple words cannot communicate the depth of our gratitude for you -- our family -- who have continued to demonstrate your support for the Kennedy Center, National Symphony Orchestra, and Washington National Opera by renewing your season subscription. While much is unknown and many are still suffering, we know that we are fortunate to count you among our closest friends.

"As we continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our patrons, artists, volunteers, staff, and community at-large amidst the ongoing effects of COVID-19, we have canceled most previously announced performances and events through the end of 2020, with some planned programs moving to spring 2021 and beyond.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share this news. Your health is our priority, but we miss you in our theaters and sharing the joy of the live performing arts together.

"We want to assure you that the investment that you’ve made in your tickets is safe, and you will have options including credit, donation, and refund when it comes to the value of the canceled performances. We ask for your patience and understanding during this unusual time."

People who have tickets to canceled shows in the current season, as previously announced, visit this page for more information..