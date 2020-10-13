Gang Bust: Authorities dismantle MS13 gang linked to several 2019 murders in Prince William County

Twelve members of the MS13 gang were arrested with one suspect wanted and believed to be in El Salvador, officials say.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County Police, the FBI and the region's gang task force arrested 12 MS13 gang members that have been linked to the deaths of four people in 2019, authorities said during a news conference at Central District Police Station Tuesday morning.

The deaths of 40-year-old Milton Beltran Lopez, 39-year-old Jairo Geremeas Mayorga, 25-year-old Eric Lanier Tate, II and 37-year-old Antonio Kaoul Smith were a part of the year-long investigation into the MS13 subset “Sitios Locos Salvatruchas."

"They were killed in cold blood for no apparent reason. They were randomly targeted individuals," said Prince William County Acting Chief Jarad Phelps.

The 12 MS13 individuals arrested are affiliated with the Sitios Locos Salvatruchas clique, said Robert E. Bornstein, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Criminal Division. One suspect remains wanted and believed to be in El Salvador.

Authorities learned that the Sitios Locos Salvatruchas clique is linked to a string of heinious crimes and drug trafficking of cocaine from New York to sell on the streets of Prince William County, according to authorities.

The clique used drug trafficking as a primary source of income, officials said. And in an effort for members to further their standing within the MS13 gang, they would randomly murder victims, officials said. This posed as a threat and safety risk to members of the community.

Detectives on this case worked with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to hand down more than 50 charges to the 12 arrested. The charges ranged from second-degree murder and conspiracy to accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence. Detectives also added over 80 charges linking the suspects and other members of the clique to gang participation, narcotics distribution, and weapon-related offenses during their involvement in drug trafficking.

.@PWCPolice @FBI announce arrests of 12 alleged gang members in 4 murders in 2019. “Random killing for no purpose.” “We’ve decimated this gang & our communities will be safer.” #ms13 @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/qaDBDd9f8L — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) October 13, 2020

"This joint investigation is the culmination of many manhours of hard work to remove violent gang members from the streets of Northern Virginia,” said Jay Lanham, Director of the Northern Virginia Gang Task Force.“The men and women involved in this investigation are dedicated to eradicating gang crime throughout the region.”

The crackdown was a collaborative effort by Prince William County Police. representatives from the FBI, Northern Virginia Gang Task Force, and the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney's Office.