WASHINGTON — Local law enforcement agencies have launched a new MS-13 tipline for the public to report information about the gang.

Authorities said this tipline will be "a new tool in the fight against MS-13."

In the last year, there have been several brutal MS-13 murders of young people in the DMV. A 16-year-old from Fairfax was found dead in Stafford County, stabbed 100-plus times and set on fire. Additionally, 16-year-old Eberson Guerra-Sanchez from Frederick was found dead with his hand cut off beneath the Chain Bridge in April.

Ariana Funes-Diaz, 14, was reported missing from Anne Arundel County earlier this year. She was later found dead in a creek of Prince George's County. Funes-Diaz was brought to a remote tunnel and beaten and stabbed.

Police said cadaver dogs helped find the body of Funes-Diaz, who had been reported missing from a "therapeutic" group home for girls in Anne Arundel County. Prince George's County Police said she was beaten and stabbed by two men, while a woman watched. An unknown suspect took video, according to court documents.

Joel Escobar, 17, of Northeast D.C., Josue Fuentes-Ponce, 16, of Bladensburg, Md., and Cynthia Hernandez-Nucamendi, 14, of Lothian, Md., were all arrested May 16 and are facing first-degree murder charges as adults.

Fuentes-Ponce and Escobar are believed to be members of an MS-13 clique in the county, Prince George's County Police said.

"Consistently what we’ve seen when we deal with cases involving MS-13 is violence that’s disturbing," Maj. Brian Riley said. "And they’re not afraid to use it on their own, to send a message in some cases."

Riley said police believe the victim had helped the others with a gang-related kidnapping and robbery with the other teens on April 17 in D.C.

Police believe the April kidnapping and robbery began in the area of the Benning Road Metro station in Northeast Washington D.C. The group is suspected of grabbing the victim, bringing them to an abandoned home and robbing them.

Riley said investigation showed the other suspects believed Funes-Diaz planned to go to authorities about the D.C. crime, then plotted to kill her.

