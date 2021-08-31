Missing woman's body found in the Potomac River, officials say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The United States Park Police (USPP) located the dead body of 27-year-old Antika "Katie" Junrakan in the Potomac River near Waynewood Boulevard early Tuesday afternoon, according to the department in a statement.
Junrakan was reported missing Monday along the George Washington Memorial Parkway around 2 p.m. It is not known at this moment what Junrakan was doing in that area of the parkway before her disappearance.
The investigation remains open as USPP detectives follow up on active leads.
If you have information about this incident, please contact the tip line at (888) 361-3332, (202) 379-4877 or USPP_tipline@nps.gov. You can remain completely anonymous.
