Experience white-water rafting in Harpers Ferry | Get Up Getaways

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. — Standing at the confluence of the Shenandoah and Potomac Rivers, Harpers Ferry is home to unmatched historic views.

While most tourists view it from afar, some choose to experience the confluence face-to-face. River Riders offers white water rafting trips take you directly through it.

Senior trip leader Rhett Colwell said he’s never been bored in his 15 years of being a rafting instructor.

“It’s an ever-changing environment,” said Colwell. “The water level rises and lowers, the trees and plant life goes through their cycle and the weather changes.”

Spring trips offer more exciting rapids, while summer and fall trips are milder and family-friendly due to lower water levels. Rafts can accommodate up to six people, plus a guide.

“You feel like you’re joining up with a new family for a moment, because you’re all in the same boat,” said Colwell.

The River Riders excursion is a 5-7 mile trip that’s great for beginner to intermediate paddlers. No experience is needed, as guides provide instruction before the trip begins.

“The key to paddling good is all of us doing the exact same thing at the exact same time,” said Colwell.