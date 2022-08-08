Marine Corps Marathon returns with in-person events for the first time since 2019

Marine Corps Marathon events kick off Oct. 28.

After two years of hosting events virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marine Corps Marathon is back in person in Arlington, Virginia.

The long-time event known as "the people's marathon" will kick off on October 28 with an opening ceremony. The actual marathon is scheduled for October 30.

The pandemic forced the event to be held virtually over the past two years, but the 47th running of the marathon will be back in person.

"The Marines are excited to be back at a live event," said Master Sergeant Clinton Firstbrook at a press conference Monday.

Officials say there are currently 25,000 participants registered across the weekend's three distances. Registration for the MCM50K is closed, but the registration for the 10K run is still open. The 10K will be held in-person and virtually.

New in 2022, the weekend will feature a Kids Run. The MCM Kids Run will host schools from across the DMV. The top five schools with the most registered student participants are honored with the Healthy School Award. This award includes a $1,000 monetary donation to the school's physical education department from MCM partner Sodexo.