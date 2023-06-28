Man who killed delivery driver inside Virginia Denny's sentenced to 87 years in prison

Jordan Anderson was found guilty of killing Yusuf Ozgur, a food delivery driver picking up an order at a Denny's restaurant.

MANASSAS, Va. — Jordan Anderson was found guilty of killing Yusuf Ozgur, a food delivery driver picking up an order at a Denny's restaurant, after a 10-day trial in 2022. A judge has now sentenced Anderson to more than 80 years behind bars.

According to the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth, Anderson was found guilty in September 2022 and convicted of 45 felony counts, including second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, seventeen counts of abduction for pecuniary benefit, and more.

The charges stem from a robbery at a Denny's restaurant in Manassas on December 26, 2019. Anderson and another person walked into the restaurant with the intent to rob the people inside. Evidence showed the pair held the employees and customers against their will while trying to get money from the restaurant

As Anderson was leaving, he shot and seriously injured one of the customers.

A 14-year-old witness was grabbing food with two cousins and a friend when the robbery turned deadly. Three years later, she testified that one of the men said "I want to shoot someone before I leave."

"I prayed out loud," the teen witness said of the moment she saw the gunmen, one of whom she says told her, "Don't look at me."

Ozgur was walking to the restaurant just before 2:30 a.m. to pick up an order for a DoorDash customer when he unknowingly held the door open for two gunmen, who would end up killing him.

Anderson shot Ozgur as he was walking out of the building. Despite life-saving efforts, Ozgur died from his injuries.

A judge sentenced Anderson on June 8 to 87 years in prison.