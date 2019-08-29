WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man died after being shot in Woodbridge, Virginia early Thursday morning, police said.

Around 1 a.m., officers went to the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road to investigate shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the shooting. No suspect has been identified and police have not provided lookout information.

WUSA9 photojournalist Marc Boost saw a white sedan being towed away from the scene. It is not clear how that vehicle is connected to this incident.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

