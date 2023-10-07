Man sentenced after robbing person's MGM casino winnings in Virginia neighborhood

The victims won a significant amount of money at the MGM casino, and video footage from inside the casino shows suspects following the winners around, officials say.

A man named Daquan Artis was sentenced in Prince William County, Virginia on Friday to 98 years in prison after robbing two people of their winnings from the MGM casino at the National Harbor.

According to officials, on December 19, 2019, police responded to Pearson Drive in Woodbridge after receiving a call about shots being fired. When they arrived they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound and assault wounds to the upper body. Another victim was pushed down and held at gunpoint, according to officials.

Through the investigation, officials found that the victims had won a significant amount of money at the MGM casino, and video footage from inside the casino shows suspects following the winners around the casino until they left. The suspects then followed the winners into the parking lot and followed them to their home in Woodbridge, Virginia, according to officials.

The suspects were described as multiple men wearing masks and they took an undisclosed amount of money and a cell phone, according to officials. The suspects then fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV before police arrived, according to officials.

Artis' sentencing came after being convicted earlier this year in March for attempted aggravated murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two robbery charges, and four use of a firearm in the commission of felony charges.