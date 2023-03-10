Man who stabbed woman to death, lit her body on fire mistook her for his ex

Silvia “Kelly” Vaca Abacay was staying at her friend's apartment when she was killed. That friend was Montano's ex who had just ended their eight-year relationship.

FAIRFAX, Va. — A Virginia man has been found guilty of stabbing and setting a woman on fire who he mistakenly believed was his ex-girlfriend who had just ended their eight-year relationship.

(Author's Note: Some of the following details may be considered disturbing. Read with caution.)

A jury convicted Richard Montano, 48, of first-degree murder Thursday for the 2022 killing of Silvia “Kelly” Vaca Abacay. Additionally, he was found guilty of arson of an occupied dwelling.

Abacay was staying at her friend's apartment when she was killed. That friend was Montano's ex-girlfriend who had just ended their eight-year relationship a few weeks earlier.

On August 10, 2022, Montano broke into the apartment, reportedly intending to kill his ex. A neighbor's Ring camera showed Montano had previously entered the apartment without his ex's knowledge multiple times a month earlier, with the last time being just 10 days before Abacay was brutally murdered.

A neighbor called 911 four times that afternoon after hearing screaming and banging coming from across the hall.

Prosecutors say Montano mistook Abacay for his ex-girlfriend when he stabbed her to death before lighting her body on fire.

“As Commonwealth’s Attorney, I’ve seen considerable crime scenes and photos, but the photos from this case stood out in terms of the severity of the victim’s injuries,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said.

During the trial, evidence shown to the jury included pictures of blood spattered and stained around the apartment.

FCPD Detective Susan Anderton said at trial that there were blood stains on the walls by the front door that were "so heavy that the blood was running down.”

Montano will be sentenced on January 19, 2024. He faces up to life in prison for both charges.