FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Fredericksburg, Va., officials said.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office said it is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

A man was shot and deputies immediately rendered life-saving measures, officials said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries, police said.

At this point, detectives are in the early stages of the preliminary investigation. The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation and are not immediately available for release. The deputy involved has been placed on Administrative Leave. We will not be making any further statements at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to police at 1-800-928-5822, or 540-582-5822. Tips can also be submitted online www.p3tips.com, or www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org.

