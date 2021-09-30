Loudoun County Public Schools warn parents about viral TikTok challenges plaguing school system

There are several upcoming dangerous and almost criminal challenges that have been widely shared for the rest of this year into 2022, according to LCPS.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Loudoun County Public Schools sent out a letter to the school community warning about the dangers of several TikTok challenges encouraging students to vandalize, harass and steal random things on school property.

LCPS said although their schools were not hit hard by the recent September challenge, known as "Devious Licks," where students damaged and stole property from schools, officials are concerned about the continuous challenges to come.

According to LCPS, there are several upcoming dangerous and almost criminal challenges that have been widely shared for the rest of this year into 2022.

Here's the list of TikTok challenges the school system has accumulated thus far:

October: Smack a staff member on the backside.

November: Kiss your friend’s girlfriend at school.

December: Deck the halls and show your b****.

January: Jab a breast.

February: Mess up school signs.

March: Make a mess in the courtyard or cafeteria.

April: Grab some “eggs” (another theft challenge).

May: Ditch Day.

June: Flip off the front office.

The school system is asking parents to have a conversation with their children about the serious dangers and disciplinary actions that could take place if they are done.

"Please offer your guidance and talk with your students. You may be surprised that your child knows exactly what this challenge is about, and can tell you people they know who've engaged in it," said Dr. Douglas Fulton, Director of School Administration for Loudoun County Public Schools.

The TikTok trend "Devious Licks" already has multiple teenagers in Stafford County facing criminal charges. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said the challenge lead to two teens taking soap dispensers from the bathrooms at North Stafford High School Friday. The teens were identified and now face school disciplinary and criminal charges.

On the same day, six students snuck off Stafford High School's campus during lunch to Chichester Park, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. A deputy and school resource officer spotted the group after one of the teens allegedly ripped soap dispensers from the wall of the park bathroom and damaged a bathroom door. While only one teen from the group will face criminal charges, all six students are facing punishment for having left school grounds.