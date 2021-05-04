Teens charged with vandalism due to TikTok challenge

Have you heard of the "Devious Licks" TikTok trend? Some teens are now facing criminal charges because of it.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The latest TikTok trend has multiple teenagers in Stafford County facing criminal charges.

CBS reports the "Devious Licks" challenge inspires students to try to steal their way to online fame. A common item being taken appears to be soap dispensers from public restrooms.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said the challenge lead to two teens taking soap dispensers from the bathrooms at North Stafford High School Friday. The teens were identified and now face school disciplinary and criminal charges.

Just a few hours later, the sheriff's office said six students snuck off Stafford High School's campus during lunch to Chichester Park. A deputy and school resource officer spotted the group after one of the teens allegedly ripped soap dispensers from the wall of the park bathroom and damaged a bathroom door. While only one teen from the group will face criminal charges, all six students are facing punishment for having left school grounds.

The sheriff's office asks parents talk with their children about the ramifications of participating in the viral trend.

"We encourage parents to talk to their teens about social media and the seriousness of vandalism to school property," said the sheriff's officer in a Facebook post.

CBS is reporting that TikTok has banned "Devious Licks" videos, claiming the trend violates the app's community guidelines.