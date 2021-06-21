Pilot shares first flight with dad on Father's Day

A special celebration in the skies.

WASHINGTON — Father's Day is a special day when many people spend time with their dads. Usually that time is spent at home, not on the job. But that wasn't the case for Anselm Dewar.

He got to share his passion for flying with his dad, Ashman.

Anselm Dewar was piloting a flight when he announced they had a VIP on board: His dad. It was his first flight with his father.

Ashman Dewar kept his son busy when he was younger by getting him flight simulator programs. Anselm got so good at them, he was eventually able to pursue a career as a pilot.

Fast-forward to this year, and the father and son got to share a special moment.

"I just wanted to go on a flight with my son," Ashman said. "I've always wanted to do it."

Anselm said his passion for flying came from his father.

