Juvenile charged with sexual assault, raping female classmates

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A juvenile has been expelled and is facing criminal charges after police claim they sexually assaulted two female classmates within a month.

According to the Falls Church Police Department, the unidentified juvenile was arrested Thursday at 4 p.m.

The suspect faces charges of aggravated sexual assault and rape.

The arrest comes after a two-month investigation into the report of a sexual assault happening outside school hours on the Falls Church City Public Schools (FCCPS) Secondary Campus.

The accused student was expelled when the incident was first reported to school officials.

Investigators claim the juvenile suspect also sexually assaulted a second girl off campus a month prior.

The juvenile's identity has not been released by police.

Police urge students who are victims of a crime to contact the City of Falls Church Police Department’s non-emergency number 703-241-5050 (TTY 711), or if it’s an emergency, by calling 911.

Anyone with information regarding the assaults is asked to contact Detective Clark Gagnon at 703-248-5319 (TTY 711) or CGagnon@fallschurchva.gov.

