Loudoun County Public Schools hires firm for nationwide search for new Superintendent

The former superintendent, Dr. Scott Ziegler, was fired and accused of lying about sexual assaults in school bathrooms and retaliating against a teacher.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The search for a new superintendent has gone nationwide for Loudoun County Public Schools.

The Loudoun County School Board (LCSB) announced Friday that they have hired an Arizona recruiting firm to lead the national search for the new superintendent.

The search will include officials planning, gathering community feedback, recruitment and conducting interviews. Officials hope to get feedback from staff, parents, students, elected officials, and business and community leaders. Online feedback is also encouraged.

GR Recruiting, the Arizona firm selected to conduct the search, plans to develop a survey for parents and guardians in the coming weeks asking for information on desired qualities to be on the lookout for in the new candidates. Updates on the search and feedback process will be shared on the LCPS website.

“Hiring a new leader to execute a vision of excellence for all students is a critical responsibility of the School Board,” stated Board Chair Ian Serotkin. “The Board understands that recruiting and retaining an experienced, long-term leader is essential to student success and we are committed to gathering input and insights from our community throughout the process. We are confident that GR Recruiting has the experience and track record of success to help us identify the division’s next superintendent.”

The search is expected to last throughout the winter and spring. The board hopes to have a new superintendent in place before the 2023-2024 school year.

The candidates will be replacing LCPS Former Superintendent Dr. Scott Ziegler, who was fired following a grand jury investigation of two sexual assaults on school grounds in May and October 2021, along with officials' lacking responses. The vote to fire Ziegler was unanimous. Dr. Daniel Smith has been working as the district's interim superintendent since then.