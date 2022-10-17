Have you seen this man? McLean police search for alleged rapist

Police have released photos of a man they believe got out a gun and assaulted a woman at a Vienna hotel after he entered her unlocked room.

MCLEAN, Va. — Police are searching for a man who they believe took out a gun and raped a woman at a Vienna hotel on Oct. 1.

Officers responded to the hotel in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive at 5:30 p.m. to investigate the reported rape. Police said that a man entered an unlocked hotel room, physically and sexually assaulted a woman and ran away.

Someone who knows the suspect then saw him and began chasing him. The man pointed a gun at his acquaintance and ultimately got away.

Police said the woman attacked was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Detectives believe the man they are searching for lives in the D.C. area and is between 25 and 40 years old, and 5’8 - 6' in height. He is pictured below.



Police have since gotten ahold of surveillance footage from the hotel and detectives later found additional video of the man entering the Metro at the Eastern Market station. He can be seen switching to the Silver Line at the Capitol South station and exiting at the Spring Hill station. Officers with the Metro Transit Police Department determined he entered the Metro at the Spring Hill station following the assault, and took the Silver Line to Metro Center and switched to the Red Line in the direction of Glenmont.

Anyone with information about this man’s identity is asked to call detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE.

Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App and follow the steps to “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.

Police have not yet provided any additional details about the Vienna incident.

According to the D.C.-based American Hotel and Lodging Association, when staying in a hotel while traveling, there are some best practices to help keep yourself and other loved ones safe.

Be sure not to answer the door to your room without verifying who is at the door, and if the person claims to be an employee, call the front desk and ask someone on staff who is requesting to have access to your room and why.

Keep your room key with you at all times and try not to display it publicly. Notify the front desk immediately if your key is lost.

Close doors to your room securely and use all locking devices provided.

Check to see if any sliding glass doors or windows, along with doors to any connecting rooms, are locked.

Do not invite strangers to your room.

When returning to your hotel or motel late in the evening, be aware of your surroundings, stay in well-lighted areas, and use the main entrance.