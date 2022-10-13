DC man indicted for 2 home invasions, sexual assaults of children in 2011

Owens is currently serving two life sentences plus 25 years in Maryland after being convicted in 2016 of first-degree rape for a home invasion sexual assault.

WASHINGTON — A 42-year-old has been indicted on several felony charges for two separate home invasions, one in D.C. and the other in Prince George's County, that include the sexual assaults of children, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Both incidents happened in 2011.

Alphonso Owens, who previously lived in D.C., was indicted on July 2022 for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child in a home invasion that happened in October 2011. He was accused of a second, similar incident earlier this week, on Oct. 11. In the incident, he allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old child in a home invasion in Prince George's County on Sept. 26, 2011.

In the District of Columbia, Owens was charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances, and three counts of first-degree child sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances, DOJ said. In Prince George’s County, he was charged with first-degree rape, second-degree assault, second-degree sex offense, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense, and first-degree burglary.

Government evidence collected in the D.C. case determined that an 11-year-old was sleeping in her family's ground floor apartment in Southeast Washington when Owens entered through the victim's bedroom window. He threated to kill her if she scream and then he allegedly sexually assaulted her. He left through the bedroom window and the child immediately woke her mother and told her about it.

Through further investigation, police believed that both crimes that happened in D.C. and Maryland could be related. The D.C. evidence was then submitted for new DNA testing testing in 2020, which ended up linking Owens to both incidents.

Owens is currently serving a sentence of 2x life + 25 years in Maryland after being convicted in 2016 of first-degree rape for a home invasion sexual assault that he committed in Baltimore in 2015.