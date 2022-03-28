'He could be anywhere' | Joel Marino, ex-boyfriend of Hannah Choi is Fairfax County's most wanted

Police are offering a $40,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that can lead to the arrest of Marino.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have officially announced that the remains found Thursday, March 24 are the remains of Hannah Choi.

A community member in the Charles County area found human remains while at Piscataway Park March 24.

The Medical Examiner's Office and the Charles County Sherriff's Office identified that remains indeed were Choi. The results of the autopsy are pending for further examination, according to police.

An award of $40,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that can lead to the arrest of 27-year-old Joel Merino. The money for the award is comprised of donations from the Choi family, community members and the Fairfax County Police Department, according to officials.

“We will always remember her as someone who was brave, strong, independent and [as] someone who dedicated her life to helping others," said Mina Choi, Hannah Choi's younger sister.

Police say they are thankful for Choi's discovery and that it brings a sense of closure but are still actively searching for her suspected killer.

Choi had been missing since March 6 and was last seen at her home in Fairfax County March 5.

On March 5, Choi spent the evening with her ex-boyfriend, Merino. Police believe "something happened between Ms. Choi and Merino" and that "Choi sustained a significant injury."

Police believe that Merino removed Choi from her home and transported her body to Charles County, Maryland.

The car Merino was driving the evening of March 5 was found March 8 in D.C., and detectives believe Choi was harmed prior to her disappearance based on evidence they found in the car, police say.

Police say that Merino purchased a ticket in advance to fly to California March 8 but never showed up to board the plane.

Police have two warrants for the arrest of Merino. The warrants include second-degree murder and disposal of a body.

“This is a case where a violent offender needs to be held accountable," said Lt. Erin Weeks, Assistant Commander, Violent Crimes Division.

Police do not know the whereabouts of Merino and Major Ed O’Carroll said "he can be anywhere."

Officials note they have interviewed many people during the investigation and the only person they didn't get a chance to speak with was Choi.

Police believe that there are possibilities that Merino could be in Virginia, California and Atlanta but are still investigating where he could potentially be located.

FCPD and Choi's family are asking anyone who has any information to contact the police.