Group to hold vigil outside Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's home in response to potential Roe v. Wade overturn

The group plans to host a vigil near Alito's home starting at 7:30 p.m. after the group claims they haven't been able to reach Alito at the Supreme Court.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A group of activists plans to host a vigil outside Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's home in Alexandria, Virginia, on Monday evening.

According to the website shutdowndc.org, the group will hold a vigil for "all these rights that Alito is threatening to take away."

Politco reported a week ago that Justice Alito's draft opinion would overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” the draft opinion states. It was signed by Alito, a member of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority who was appointed by former President George W. Bush.

The group Shut Down DC said overturning Roe v. Wade doesn't just affect a woman's right to abortion but it could also be used to allow states to outlaw contraception, same-sex marriage, protections for people who identify as LGBTQIA+ and even interracial marriage.

The group plans to host a vigil near Alito's home starting at 7:30 p.m. after the group claims they haven't been able to reach Alito at the Supreme Court.

The group plans to hold a moment of silence as part of the vigil.

"We will hold a moment of silence for the rights we know are ours, then walk back together to the meeting location," the website reads.

Alito isn't the first justice to have protesters appear near his home. Over the weekend, dozens of pro-choice protesters showed up outside the homes of Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

For months, Lacie Wooten-Holway has been holding candlelight vigils in front of Justice Kavanagh’s home but since the leak, she says the crowd has gotten bigger. “If you take away our choices, we will riot,” said Wooten-Holway, who has had an abortion and is a sexual assault survivor.

Outgoing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Monday morning regarding the protests outside justices' homes, saying justices must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety.

"POTUS strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest," Psaki said. "But that should never include violence threats or vandalism.

.@POTUS strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest. But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism. Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 9, 2022