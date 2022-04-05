x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Schools across Virginia plan walkouts for abortion access

Walkouts are planned at 45 schools, according to organizer Generation Ratify Virginia.

More Videos

RICHMOND, Va. — At least a thousand students at dozens of schools across Virginia will walk out of classes Monday to make their voices heard on the issue of abortion.

The commonwealth-wide walkout is organized by the youth-led movement Generation Ratify Virginia. According to organizers, 45 schools have said they will participate in the statewide student day of action, and wear green in support of abortion access.

Students are holding demonstrations to demand federal and state measures that will codify Roe v. Wade, including the certification of the Equal Rights Amendment in the Constitution. There is an expected participation of at least 1,000 students with even more students participating by wearing green. Due to the mass engagement, some schools have chosen to continue their advocacy throughout the week and hold demonstrations on Monday and Thursday, organizers said.

RELATED: Roe v. Wade debate renews push to ratify Equal Rights Amendment

It's the latest action in the D.C.-area following a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that could overturn Roe V. Wade.

Over the weekend, protests took place outside the Supreme Court and outside the homes of Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh in Maryland.

RELATED: Capitol Police separate tense Roe v. Wade protests outside Supreme Court

RELATED: Pro-choice protests outside Maryland homes of Justices Roberts and Kavanaugh

"I have engaged in countless conversations with students locally and throughout our state, and they long to have their voices respected and acknowledged in the fight for reproductive rights. It's time to listen to youth," said Felix Hedberg, the Generation Ratify Virginia Policy Director and junior at Open High School in Richmond, Virginia.

The future of abortion in Virginia may depend on what happens in the state Senate next year.

Currently, Republicans hold the Governor’s seat and House of Delegates in Richmond. However, Democrats still command the Senate by a slim 21 to 19 majority. Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, who holds the tie-breaking vote in the Senate whenever it is deadlocked, is also a Republican.

RELATED: Upcoming Virginia Senate elections could determine future of abortion in the Commonwealth

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.