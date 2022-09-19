Grand jury mulls charges against so-called 'Shopping Cart Killer'

This week a Rockingham County grand jury will review the evidence against alleged serial killer Anthony Robison.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Monday, the case of the so-called "Shopping Cart Killer" is headed to a grand jury. Anthony Robinson is linked to the deaths of at least five women across Virginia and D.C. Police gave him the nickname because investigators claim he disposed of some of the bodies using shopping carts.

The grand jury in Harrisonburg, Virginia, will consider murder charges against Anthony Robinson. The cases relate to the deaths of two women in that area.

Further north in the DMV, police in our area said they connect Robinson to at least three other women killed in a similar fashion. They are still waiting to bring charges.

Anthony Robinson could find out Monday if he will be officially charged with murdering two women in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Police believe in the fall of 2021, Robinson killed 54-year-old Beth Redmon and 39-year-old Tonita Smith in a hotel room on separate occasions.

Investigators found that shopping carts were used to transport their bodies afterward. As a result, law enforcement officials started referring to their chief suspect, Robinson, as the “Shopping Cart Killer.” After months of gathering evidence, a grand jury will decide if murder charges go forward against Robinson.

In our area, police continue to investigate Robinson in three other deaths. Cheyenne Brown, 29, of D.C., and 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison of California, who was found dead in Alexandria, Virginia.

D.C. police also believe Robinson is responsible for the death of a fifth woman, 40-year-old Sonya Champ. She, like others, was found dead in a shopping cart near Union Station in D.C.