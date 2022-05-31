Police identify body found in wooded area in Reston

Detectives are currently investigating his death as a homicide. The death is Fairfax County's eighth homicide so far this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

RESTON, Va. — The name of a man found dead on May 31 in a wooded area in Reston was released on Thursday.

Rene Alberto Pineda Sanchez, 27, of Reston, was found dead near a community walking path in the 12000 block of Greywing Square. He was found with trauma to his upper body and was pronounced dead.

Fairfax County Police detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

A member from the community who was walking her dog on the pathway behind an apartment complex noticed Sanchez's body and she immediately called the police just before 4 a.m.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide following an autopsy June 1. Preliminarily, detectives believe Sanchez was killed sometime overnight. Detectives continue to conduct interviews, comb through video surveillance and process evidence recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.

Victim specialists are working with the victim’s family to provide resources and assistance, police said.

This is the eighth homicide of the year in Fairfax County. Year to date, there were 10 homicides at this point in 2021.