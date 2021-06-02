Fredericksburg restaurant that defied mask orders gets business license back

The owner of Gourmeltz refused to follow Virginia's mask mandate back in March.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Virginia restaurant that caused a stir back in March when the owner refused to follow the Commonwealth's COVID-19 rules will resume business as usual now that restrictions on masks and capacity limits have been lifted for those who are fully vaccinated.

Gourmeltz lost its health permit in February, and in March, the Virginia Attorney General's office sued the restaurant's owner, Matt Strickland, in an attempt to close the restaurant for not following health guidelines on social distancing and masks put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, and operating without a license.

Strickland said he found those mask and distancing orders unconstitutional.

"I'm not afraid of the state, I'm not afraid of the federal government," said Strickland back in March. "I spent most of my adult life fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. I have no problem coming home and fighting here in Virginia."

A judge ruled in favor of Gourmeltz in the case.

With more people getting vaccinated against the virus, Gov. Ralph Northam lifted Virginia's mask mandate and other restrictions before the Memorial Day holiday.