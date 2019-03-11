PURCELLVILLE, Va. — Shards of glass were found in children's trick or treat bags in Purcellville, police stated in a release Saturday.

Police said two families who were together and reside in the area of Loudoun Valley Drive and Skyline Drive contacted police after finding several shards of glass in their children's trick or treat bags.

Officials went door-to-door in the neighborhood to personally notify residents.

According to police, no candy was altered or deemed unsafe to eat, but say there is a possibility of being injured by loose shards of glass.

Police said many households could have been affected and urge residents to be vigilant when checking their children's Halloween candy bags.

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with questions or concerns to contact Deputy Chief Dave Dailey at ddail@purcellvilleva.gov.

