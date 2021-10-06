Virginia woman leaves 'bait shoe' for fox thief caught on camera

Victoria has been facing off against the fox at her farm in Bluemont, Virginia, for two weeks.

BLUEMONT, Va. — A farm owner in Virginia is taking some drastic steps to keep a crafty fox from stealing her family's shoes.

Victoria Emm owns Peaceful Hollow Acres with her husband in Bluemont, Virginia. She says for about two weeks they have been dealing with a fox stealing shoes from their front porch.

She's named the bandit fox Swiper. In a message to WUSA9, she estimated Swiper has stolen almost 10 pairs of shoes.

"We thought some pairs had been misplaced, but on Saturday we noticed a shoe in the yard so we put up a camera and left a single 'bait' shoe with a Tile tracker inside.

A Tile tracker is a small tracking device, usually used to keep track of where you put your car keys, or to easily remember where you parked.

Victoria said Swiper outfoxed them. He didn't take the bait shoe the first night, but came back again the next night and took it. Adding insult to injury, Swiper also chewed through the surveillance camera's charging cord, and dragged the camera a few yards.

"I think Swiper is on to us," Victoria wrote in a post to the Peaceful Hollow Acres Facebook page.

"No he did not! I see a children's story here," one commenter said.

Foxes stealing shoes is not a new phenomenon.

Back in May, Sajan Mohammed caught a fox on camera stealing his shoes in Potomac, Maryland.

Mohammed's video sparked a flood of comments from people with similar stories, and the videos to back it up.

The behavior is rooted in play and teaching young foxes to hunt, explains Margaret Innes, the Assistant General Curator at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore.

"If they have young kits that they are teaching to hunt, they are going to bring objects back," Innes said.

When foxes can't come up with a live rodent, they will often improvise, Innes said.