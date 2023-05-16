Family stabbed to death in Prince William County

Police claim the three people were family members who had gotten into a fight when the stabbing happened.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after three people were stabbed to death in Woodbridge Tuesday morning.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Drive just after 7:15 a.m. when a man called to report a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found three people who had all been stabbed, including the 67-year-old man who called police, a 70-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man.

The woman died at the home while the two men were taken to an area hospital for help where they later died from their injuries.

Police claim the three people were family members who had gotten into a fight when the stabbing happened. The fight was contained to the home and there does not appear to be any threat to the public at this time.

Detectives are investigating the events leading up to the deadly triple stabbing. Police have not released any information regarding the identities of those killed.

