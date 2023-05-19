Family, friends remember Virginia woman stabbed, killed while in DC for concert

Loved ones remembered 31-year-old Christy Bautista during a memorial service nearly two months after her brutal death.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Despite her violent death, loved ones of 31-year-old Christy Bautista are remembering her more for the positive impact she left on others.

Dozens of her family and friends gathered at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church in Arlington on Friday for a memorial service.

Christy Bautista, who was in D.C. to attend a concert last month, was killed after being stabbed dozens of times in her hotel room, according to court documents.

“My heart hurts the most when I think about a future without her in it,” said her younger sister Emily Bautista. “Her life was taken so early and violently. Although she's not here physically, her spirit and energy are everywhere.”

“This community here gathered in love and faith,” said Rev. Fr. Mel Portula. “We honor and celebrate Christy the way she lived, not the way she died.”

Christy Bautista graduated from Yorktown High School in Arlington and James Madison University. She was the eldest of three siblings.

Her sisters described her as “incredibly smart, fiercely independent and selfless.”

Christy Bautista was also known to be generous, play violin and give lessons, and be great with pets especially birds.

“I’ve always looked up to her in awe,” said her younger sister Ashley Bautista. “She taught me what true strength was and what it means to stand up for myself. It’s going to be a lot harder knowing she won’t be there to text or call when I’m struggling.”

Her family said she wanted to live life through experiences and not material things.

They also thanked the local Filipino community for support and helping with the reception. Among the attendees include three representatives from the Philippine Embassy.

“Life is short and you never know when something can happen,” said Emily Bautista. “Cherish your loved ones and hold them tight. Christy, I love you thank you for being my big sister and loving me the way you did. “

The suspect, 43-year-old George Sydnor, is charged with first-degree murder.

Christy's death has leaders including Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares demanding DC officials to do more to keep people safe.

Detectives say surveillance video shows Christy Bautista checked into the Ivy City Motel on New York Avenue.

Sydnor could be seen riding a red bicycle into the parking lot about an hour later and then pushing into her room, according to court documents.

A man outside called 911 after he witnessed her open the front door visibly in distress and yelling for help. Police obtained master key and found Bautista on the ground and covered in blood from multiple apparent stab wounds. They say Sydnor was in the room trying to light a cigarette.

Sydnor was arrested for armed attempted robbery in December when police say he tried to take a woman's car.