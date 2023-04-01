Man charged with murder for allegedly stabbing a woman to death inside the Ivy City Hotel

Police responded to investigate the stabbing at the hotel in Northeast D.C. Friday night around 6:50 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing inside the Ivy City Hotel in Northeast D.C.

George Sydnor, Jr., 43, of no fixed address, was charged with First Degree Murder for allegedly stabbing and killing Christy Bautista, 31, of Harrisonburg, Virginia inside a hotel room.

Around 6:50 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast to investigate the stabbing.

At the scene, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department located a woman inside a hotel room unconscious and unresponsive. DC Fire and EMS responded and pronounced the woman dead on scene.

She remained there until she was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police have since identified the woman as 31-year-old Christy Bautista.

There is no word on a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the stabbing.

Detectives have not said if the suspect and victim were known to each other, or if they had any kind of relationship prior to the incident.

