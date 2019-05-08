WASHINGTON — A man from Falls Church, Va. reportedly died after a medical emergency at Lollapalooza, the popular Chicago music festival that wrapped up this weekend.

Melissa Stratton, a spokeswoman for Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, told the Associated Press the attendee was taken from the event in critical condition Saturday night and died at a hospital. She said the circumstances surrounding the death are still being investigated.

Natalia Derevyanny, the communications director for the Cook County Bureau of Administration, identified the deceased as Benjamin Seto, 24, from Falls Church Virginia.

A report from the Cook County Medical Examiner shows Seto is scheduled for an autopsy.

The four-day music festival was held in Grant Park in downtown Chicago.

This is the second year in a row a festival-goer has died at Lollapalooza.

Last year, 16-year-old Evan Kitzmiller, of Mundelein, died after being found unresponsive at Lollapalooza. His mother said he had a seizure and his heart stopped.

Chicago's Emergency Management and Communications department said in a release this year, there were 31 arrests, 12 administrative notices of violations (citations) and 116 medical transports over the four days. That is compared to 12 arrests, 34 citations and 160 medical transports last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

