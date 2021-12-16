Hundreds of students protest after Fairfax High School sophomore claims she was called racial slurs by classmates, had hijab pulled off

After Tuesday's harassment, the student says she was punished and forced to be in the same room with her attacker after the incident for in-school suspension.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax High School student said she believes she is the victim of a hate crime after she said she was called racial slurs, thrown across a room and had her hijab taken off of her while inside the school.

Fairfax High School sophomore Ekran Mohamed said the harassment happened Tuesday when two of her male classmates were making Islamophobic comments. She said one of them then grabbed her hijab and continued to beat her up despite her efforts of self-defense.

“He pushed me in the back and then he threw me across the room," Mohamed said. "My whole left side of my body is swollen right now because it hit the desk and I had trouble breathing because my chest hit the chair, and the school’s trying to cover it up by saying it was a panic attack and they’re not doing anything about it."

According to a City of Fairfax Police spokesperson, police responded to the school as a medic call for breathing complications and they said that no one at the time told the SRO any kind of assault had occurred.

The spokesperson said its criminal division is actively investigating what happened.

After Tuesday's harassment, Mohamed says she was punished and forced to be in the same room with her attacker after the incident for in-school suspension.

"They said they were going to have an investigation, but they didn’t do anything," Mohamed said. "They told me and him to sit down with a counselor after the break.”

In protest of what happened, several hundred Fairfax High School students walked out of class Thursday.

In one day, more than 6,000 people signed a change.org petition urging the school district to take accountability.

In a letter to Fairfax High School families Thursday, Fairfax High School Acting Principal Maureen Keck wrote an investigation is being conducted into the incident.

The letter did not specify what occurred in the incident, however, it did state that administrators held a meeting with students Thursday to hear their concerns about the incident and the overall environment at the school.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that all people are treated with dignity and humanity in our schools as well as foster an open, respectful, and inclusive learning environment for all students. We have much work to do and will continue to strive to promote a school community where all students feel respected, safe, and included," Keck said in the letter.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is pushing for this to be investigated as a hate crime and calling for the assailant to be suspended during the investigation.

Mohamed said the justice she's fighting for isn't just for her, but for all Muslims and Hijabbes.

“This isn’t just for me," Mohamed said. "I’m not trying to get justice just for me I’m trying to get justice for all the Muslim people out there and the Hijabbe because they shouldn’t tell you that you can’t wear your hijab and practice your religion.”

She said in the days since her attack she's been in pain both physically and emotionally.