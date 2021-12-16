Virginia 13-year-old boy charged with attempted sexual battery after telling another student to 'get on their knees'

The attempted assault happened on Oct. 6 in a courtyard inside Carl Sandburg Middle School, police say.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A 13-year-old boy is facing abduction and attempted sexual battery charged after an alleged assault that happened at a middle school in Alexandria, according to Fairfax County Police Department.

The attempted assault happened on Oct. 6 in a courtyard inside Carl Sandburg Middle School, police said.

An investigation revealed that the 13-year-old student told the victim to get him milk from the cafeteria. When the victim did not get the milk, the student told the victim to "get on their knees," police said. The victim refused to do so and the 13-year-old forced the victim down and began to take his pants off before an administrator intervened.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses and went through footage before issuing a search warrant and charging the 13-year-old boy with abduction and attempted sexual battery.

Fairfax County Police victim specialists from the department's Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division are assisting the victim’s family with resources.

Police are urging students or juveniles who are a victim of a crime to call the non-emergency number, 703-691-2131, or 911 to report crimes. Or they can file a report with a school resource officer assigned at the school.