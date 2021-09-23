Fairfax County teachers push for more pay as district adds learning options

The district added new learning options for students in quarantine. The teacher's union said teachers either need more time during the day or more compensation.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Public Schools announced a new plan to continue teaching quarantined students remotely, however, teachers said if that's going to happen they should get more compensation for the increased workload.

FCPS is launching its new StreamIn/CheckIN plan on Sept. 27.

It provides students who are out of the physical classroom with a live stream of the instruction or recorded lessons from the teacher.

Students will also have an interactive check-in with their teacher at least twice a week. The alternative learning option aims to provide meaningful instruction for students who are paused, in quarantine or isolated due to COVID-19.

Kimberly Adams, President of the Fairfax Education Association, said teachers do not want to exclude the students who are put on pause but said they are concerned they are not going to have enough time to do it all.

Adams said teachers either need additional time in the day to fit in the extra work on top of their day-to-day activities or extra compensation for the time before and after school that they will be working.

Adams said it is feasible teachers will have a plan for how they will make it work by Monday when the new form of learning goes into effect, but whether or not teachers will have that plan ready to go is questionable.