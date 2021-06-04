Thousands lose power in Fairfax County

Dominion Energy reports about 20,000 customers without power early Tuesday.

CHANTILLY, Va. — Authorities in Fairfax County say tens of thousands of people are without power early Tuesday morning.

As of 6 a.m., Dominion Energy's outage map said about 20,000 people were without power in the Chantilly area of Fairfax County.

Fairfax County Police tell WUSA9 there are dark intersections all along Route 50 from Fairfax County Parkway to the Loudoun County line. Remember to treat those intersections as a four-way stop.

Power crews are currently working to get power restored to all customers. There is no word yet on what may have caused the outage. We are working to confirm additional details.