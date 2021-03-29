Damage to building construction, electric poles seen in DC due to strong winds Sunday evening

Downed trees in the District also played a factor in the number of calls the department saw Sunday evening, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

WASHINGTON — Very strong winds moving through the region Sunday evening into Monday morning caused damage to construction sites at buildings and homes, plus damaged electric poles in Washington D.C's metro area.

D.C. Fire and EMS reported to multiple calls for structural issues Sunday evening that had occurred across the city while winds whipped through the city.

Downed trees in the District also played a factor in the number of calls the department saw Sunday evening, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

One of the first calls that D.C. Fire and EMS responded to was in the 3200 block of Prospect Street after a large section of scaffolding atop a four-story building in caused firefighters to respond to make sure it didn’t fall any further, impacting pedestrian below.

At this time, no injuries have been reported for damage that has been seen across D.C., according to information released by D.C. Fire and EMS.

As of 11 p.m., Pepco was reporting only 102 customers in D.C. were still without power. Dominion Energy reported that as of 11 p.m., a little more than 6,000 customers were without power in northern Virginia.

Update structural damage incident 3200 block Prospect St NW. Large section of scaffolding atop 4 story building leaning over sidewalk in precarious position. Danger of further toppling to street. #DCsBravest evacuated restaurants below and established a collapse zone. No injuries pic.twitter.com/8nSV7v9wSx — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 28, 2021