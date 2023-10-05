Fairfax Co. Police share results of '50 Means 50' Parkway Campaign

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department shared the results of the agency's "50 Means 50" campaign, which aimed to deter dangerous driving behavior on the Fairfax County Parkway.
The campaign was started after an officer was nearly killed during a traffic stop on May 1 when a 17-year-old driver lost control of their 2018 BMW M3. That BMW hit a stopped vehicle and an officer.
Dashcam footage of the close call shows a speeding driver spinning out of control, and swerving into the opposite lane, nearly striking an officer who was out of his car talking to a driver he had pulled over.
The person in the stopped car and the officer suffered only minor injuries.
The "50 Means 50" campaign ran from May 8 through May 12. During that timeframe, more officers were added along the parkway.
The officers enforced various traffic violations, with a focus on speeding, reckless speeding, hands-free violations, and licensing violations.
Officers issued 890 traffic summonses and 163 warning tickets, totaling 1,053 violations.
Violations include:
Speeding - General
- 249 Summons/Arrests
- 62 Warnings
- 311 in Total
Reckless - Speed (20+ mph, or >85mph)
- 31 Summons/Arrests
- 0 Warnings
- 31 in Total
Hands-Free Violations
- 42 Summons/Arrests
- 13 Warnings
- 55 in Total
Disregard a Highway Sign
- 117 Summons/Arrests
- 16 Warnings
- 133 in Total
No Operators License
- 20 Summons/Arrests
- 0 Warnings
- 20 in Total
New video of a crash that sent two people to the hospital shows the moment an officer narrowly avoided being hit head-on by a speeding teen driver. Fairfax County Police released the video Tuesday in hopes of deterring speeders.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.