Fairfax Co. Police share results of '50 Means 50' Parkway Campaign

The officers enforced various traffic violations, with a focus on speeding, reckless speeding, hands-free violations, and licensing violations.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department shared the results of the agency's "50 Means 50" campaign, which aimed to deter dangerous driving behavior on the Fairfax County Parkway.

The campaign was started after an officer was nearly killed during a traffic stop on May 1 when a 17-year-old driver lost control of their 2018 BMW M3. That BMW hit a stopped vehicle and an officer.

Dashcam footage of the close call shows a speeding driver spinning out of control, and swerving into the opposite lane, nearly striking an officer who was out of his car talking to a driver he had pulled over.

The person in the stopped car and the officer suffered only minor injuries.

The "50 Means 50" campaign ran from May 8 through May 12. During that timeframe, more officers were added along the parkway.

Officers issued 890 traffic summonses and 163 warning tickets, totaling 1,053 violations.

Violations include:

Speeding - General

249 Summons/Arrests

62 Warnings

311 in Total

Reckless - Speed (20+ mph, or >85mph)

31 Summons/Arrests

0 Warnings

31 in Total

Hands-Free Violations

42 Summons/Arrests

13 Warnings

55 in Total

Disregard a Highway Sign

117 Summons/Arrests

16 Warnings

133 in Total

No Operators License

20 Summons/Arrests

0 Warnings

20 in Total