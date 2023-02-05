Police stepping up patrols along Fairfax Co. Parkway

Drivers should expect stepped-up enforcement from May 8-12.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Watch your speed on Fairfax County Parkway. Authorities are cracking down on speeders along the stretch of road as part of the "50 Means 50" campaign.

"Drivers can expect extra attention this week as we seek to educate drivers, enforce good driving behavior, and reduce crashes," the Fairfax County Police Department said in a tweet.

Police are pushing for Parkway safety in the wake of a Fairfax officer narrowly avoiding being hit head-on by a speeding teen driver.

Dashcam footage of the close call shows a speeding driver spin out of control, and swerve into the opposite lane, nearly striking an officer who was out of his car talking to a driver he had pulled over.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said it is a miracle the officer is alive, and only sustained minor injuries. The chief said the black 2018 BMW M3 that caused the crash was driven by a 17-year-old going over 120 miles per hour.

"It was a rocket and then it became a missile," said Chief Davis, referring to that car.