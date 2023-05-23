Fairfax County Police investigating tire thefts from Tysons Corner car dealership

Police say tires were stolen from four vehicles on May 10.

TYSONS CORNER, Va. — Fairfax County Police are investigating after the tires were stolen off of four vehicles that were parked at a car dealership in Tysons Corner.

It happened around 7 a.m. on May 10, at the Ourisman Honda of Tysons Corner dealership.

Investigators say two of the vehicles belonged to community members whose cars were being serviced. The other two belonged to the dealership.

The suspects apparently tried to steal tires from a fifth vehicle that belonged to the dealership, but were unsuccessful.

FCPD told WUSA9 they did not have a suspect description as of Tuesday evening.

Tire thefts have been a growing problem across the DMV for some time.

Beebo the tow truck driver has been documenting the thefts for a while now. He told WUSA9 he's called to tow cars that have had their wheels stolen all across the DMV.

In February, MPD shared their most recent number of thefts reported with WUSA9.

There were 472 reports of tire and rim thefts from Jan. 1 – Oct. 10, 2022.

There were 161 reports during the same time frame the previous year. (Jan. 1 – Oct. 10, 2021)

There were seventy (70) reported thefts of tires and rims from Nov. 6 - Dec. 5, 2022. The number of tire and rim thefts increased by 27% (from 55 to 70) when compared to the prior 30 days (October 7 – Nov. 5, 2022) and increased by 67% (from 42 to 70) compared to the same timeframe the previous year (Nov. 6 – Dec. 5, 2021).

The insurance company Geico shared some tips on how to prevent your tires from being stolen.

Install an alarm, with a sensor that can detect tilts or angle changes

Park in a secure well-lit area

Turn your wheels to a 45 degree angle when you're parked

Park close to the curb

Consider buying lug nut locks