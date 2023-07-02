Fairfax Co. employee arrested on rape charges

Ernest Melo, 35, was employed by the Fairfax County Department of Family Services and was arrested on charges connected to a rape on June 28, according to officials.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department arrested 35-year-old Ernest Melo on charges related to a rape on Wednesday, June 28.

According to police, Melo, who was employed by the Fairfax County Department of Family Services as a Human Services Assistant, met with the victim at a restaurant outside of Fairfax Co.

Melo and the victim then went back to the victim's house where police say Melo allegedly raped and sexually assaulted the victim. Police add that prior to this encounter, the victim and Melo did not know each other.

Officials further state that the incident was reported to police on July 1 and officers obtained a warrant for rape and two counts of sodomy. Melo was taken into police custody and is being held with no bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.