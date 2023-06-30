Employee with Fairfax County Public Schools arrested on child porn charge

On Friday, detectives executed a search warrant in the 6300 block of Saddle Tree Drive, in the Rose Hill area.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County Public Schools employee was arrested on a child pornography charge, the county police department said Friday.

In March, detectives began investigating a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that claimed someone in the county uploaded a file online that contained child sex abuse.

On Friday, detectives executed a search warrant in the 6300 block of Saddle Tree Drive, in the Rose Hill area of the Franconia Police District, and arrested Aaron Matthew Betts, 32, of Rose Hill.

Betts was charged with one count of possession of child sexual abuse material and is currently being held without bond.

According to the police department, Betts has been employed with Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) since September 2021, where he served in roles to include working with the intramural sports program.

Detectives do not believe any FCPS students were involved.

The police department said they will conduct a full investigation into Betts’ personal electronics.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 703-246-7800, option 6. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).