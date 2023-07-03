Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors to vote on increasing their own salary up to 45%

The raises would increase board member salaries from around $90,000 to as high as $130,000.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to consider whether to give board members a significant salary increase.

According to a release from Fairfax County officials, the board voted 8 to 2 to consider the raises, with Supervisor Herrity (Springfield) and Supervisor Alcorn (Hunter Mill) opposed.

The pay raise would increase a board member's salary from $90,000 to as high as $130,000. There would also be an additional raise for the Chairman's salary to between $140,000 and $145,000.

The board says the raise is needed, citing inflation.

“It is unbelievable that this Board would propose a 37 percent raise for themselves when our residents are struggling with high inflation, a 50 percent increase in homeowner taxes over the last decade, and in a budget that does not address the staffing crisis in public safety and other critical county positions," said Supervisor Herrity.

The raises come as the board prepares to adopt the FY 2024 budget on May 9. That budget currently includes an approximately 7% increase in the tax bill for the average resident.

Residents will be able to speak at a public hearing regarding the pay increase on March 21 at 4:30 p.m.

